Diddy Announces Birth of New Baby Girl Named After Him

Diddy delivered quite the surprise today.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Diddy hopped on his Twitter account to announce the birth of a new baby girl named after himself.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the Bad Boy Records founder wrote in his celebratory tweet. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy didn't disclose when his newborn daughter was born or who is the mother of the baby. XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

This will be the sixth child for Diddy who has five other children from different women. The news comes as a total surprise considering that he's dating Yung Miami. To be clear, this is not a suggestion that she is the mother of Diddy's new baby girl.

In a September interview with XXL, Miami made it clear that her and Diddy are simply dating and having fun—nothing more, nothing less. Period.

"We are dating. We single, but we’re dating," she explained. "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," she continued. "I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

After news broke of Diddy being a father again, Yung Miami posted cryptic tweets that may be in reference to the surprising baby news.

When a fan told her to hop on her Caresha Please podcast because people have questions, she replied with emoji eyeballs.

In addition to the baby news, Diddy also unveiled a new video for his latest single, "Whatcha Gon' Do?" featuring Rick Ross. The song samples Dr. Dre's 1992 G-Funk classic "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang."

Watch Diddy's Video for "Whatcha Gon' Do?" Featuring Rick Ross Below