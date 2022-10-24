Here Are 15 Times Rappers Feature Their Kids in Hip-Hop Videos

There are few moments in life more warming than having a kid. A real-life mini me is something that parents rightfully take pride in. It truly does feel special to have one’s seed in the passenger seat on the road to success. Rappers can attest to that thought. Over the years, they’ve shown love to their little ones by featuring them in some of the coolest music videos to date.

Will Smith’s feel-good ode "Just The Two of Us," a rework of Bill Withers' and Grover Washington’s song of the same title, came out 25 years ago in 1997. The rapper's first-born son Trey Smith makes an appearance in the music video. That’s actually Trey who says, "Now dad, this is a very sensitive subject" before the beat drops. Almost one decade later, Eminem gave a similar nod to his daughter Haile. She was featured in the video for Em’s hit "Mockingbird" back in 2004. Throughout the visual, there’s a good amount of archival footage that serves as a moving photo book of her early life.

More recently, Lil Baby’s son Jason has become more known to the masses, as Baby’s celebrity status continues to rise. For those who weren’t aware, Jason was featured in the music video for his dad’s hit song "Woah," which dropped in late 2019. Additionally, G Herbo’s son Yohson is one of the most popular rapper kids on the internet. He makes a nice cameo in the music video for Herbo’s "Cold World," released in 2021.

While many adults opt to keep their children away from the public eye, and rightfully so, it’s always cool to see them bring their kids into these flashing moments in hip-hop history. There are more highlights in music videos such as Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae, DaBaby and his daughter Serenity, and Cardi B and Offset’s first-born Kulture, among others. Here, XXL digs up a handful of hip-hop videos that keep the family close. Check them out below.