Yung Miami Blasts DJ Akademiks for Diss Over Diddy’s New Daughter

Yung Miami has blasted DJ Akademiks for his diss over Diddy's surprise announcement that he's the father of a new baby daughter.

On Monday (Dec. 12), Yung Miami jumped on Twitter and slammed DJ Akademiks for his remarks regarding Diddy and his news that he welcomed a new baby daughter into the Combs family. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Ak hopped on Twitter and wrote in a tweet about Diddy having a baby while having side chicks.

"Diddy different… my Nigga done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1 [4 crying laughing emojis]," he tweeted.

Yung Miami caught wind of Ak's tweet and dragged the podcaster on her timeline.

"I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch!" she tweeted. "Akademiks my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Nigga my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!!"

"You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy!" she continued. "Bitches be like 'I can never' I can bitch & that's the difference [face covering mouth emoji]."

Yung Miami then aimed her vitriol at any woman who criticizes her for dating Diddy.

"Diddy won't even look half of y'all bitches way! Majority of y'all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!" she wrote. "& I'm not mad I'm trending NEXT! Shut up!"

"Y'all want to laugh? Let's laugh [a dozen tears of joy emojis]," she continued. "I don't want a man cause all y'all's be in my dm [face with hand over mouth emoji]."

She concluded: "It's cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don't know! he did the same shit when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!"

DJ Akademiks responded: "Brother Love must have left Yung Miami message questioning him on read.. cuz she got all the time to be on twitter mad I called her a side chick..."

Ak also suggested that Miami calm down with her angry tweets. "Misdirected anger... Brother Love wouldn't approve of this behavior. I aint the one that had a side baby on yall ...relax," he typed.

"Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad... that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment," he continued.

"Nick Canon women would never.....be having a mental breakdown the day when he announces a new baby.. I'm just saying.... Straighten up.. yall be knowing what yall sign up for," he added.

In response, Yung Miami denied Ak's assumption that she's having a mental breakdown over Diddy's baby news.

"Who having a mental breakdown you talking on me ponk!" she tweeted. "Who having a mental breakdown? WHO????

"I'm tryna figure out when was I mad or having a mental breakdown [thinking face emoji] bitch I'm in lala land with my feet up smelling my flowers," she continued. "Yall mad. You the one screaming at your screen calling me out my name ponk!"

DJ Akademiks tried to double down on his remarks but Yung Miami wasn't having it.

"I'm not trying to argue with you.. I'm praying for your healing.... Cuz right now you sounding like someone who found out the news via TMZ just like everybody else," Ak wrote, to which Miami responded, "You don't even believe that."

"Im tired of you hoe SHUT UP!" she concluded.

Since his baby announcement, Diddy has not revealed who the mother is, however, TMZ has reportedly uncovered the baby's mother identity through the child's birth certificate. The media website reports that the mother of Diddy's newborn baby, Love Sean Combs, is purportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.