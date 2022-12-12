Mother of Diddy’s New Baby Daughter Love Sean Combs Revealed – Report

It appears as though the mother of Diddy's new baby daughter, Love Sean Combs, has been revealed.

According to a report published by TMZ on Monday (Dec. 12), the identity of the woman who recently gave birth to Diddy's new bundle of joy has been uncovered by the child's birth certificate. The popular celebrity gossip site says that Love Sean Combs' mother is reportedly a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran, pictured below.

Love Sean Combs' birth certificate identifies both Diddy and Dana Tran as the newborn's parents. Tran, who is believed to work within the cyber security industry, reportedly gave birth to Love on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, Calif.

While it appears that Dana Tran's social media accounts have been deactivated, online sleuths did some digging and it seems that she formerly went by Dana Tee on Instagram.

Until now, the mother of the Bad Boy Entertainment boss' baby daughter has been a mystery and has been a steady topic of conversation across the internet in the days since Diddy surprisingly announced the birth of Love Sean Combs last Saturday (Dec. 10). Diddy revealed in a tweet that he not only welcomed a new baby girl into the world recently, which came as a surprise to most, but also announced that the child bears the same name as her legendary father.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote the "Gotta Move On" rapper-producer on Twitter. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much. God is the Greatest."

One of the main reasons Love Sean Combs' arrival comes as such as surprise is because Diddy has been romantically tied to Yung Miami throughout most of 2022. In fact, the City Girls member appears to have responded to Diddy's big announcement. After the news broke on Saturday (Dec. 10), many fans immediately hit up Yung Miami on social media to see any reactions she made regarding the birth announcement.

In response to a fan who implied that Miami herself should be a guest on her own tea-spilling podcast, Caresha Please, the "Act Up" rhymer cryptically replied with a simple eyes-looking emoji.

Yung Miami reacts to Diddy's baby news. YungMiami305/Twitter loading...

Yung Miami's response follows a September interview with XXL, during which she very candidly explained her relationship status with Diddy.

"We are dating. We single, but we’re dating," Yung Miami explained. "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

Love Sean Combs is Diddy's sixth child. The "All About the Benjamins" rapper-exec has five other children: Justin, Christian, better known as King Combs, Jessie, D'Lila and Chance. Quincy, who Diddy also raised with the late Kim Porter, is the son of singer Al B. Sure.

See a Photo of Dana Tran, the Alleged Mother of Diddy's Daughter, Love Sean Combs Below