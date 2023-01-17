Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset

A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode.

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.

The image has gone viral on Twitter after many rap fans entered the chat with pointed opinions on the list. Many were upset that rap veterans like Kanye West, Twista, Common and Lupe Fiasco were not considered.

"Stop it lol Ye is definitely on there no matter what you just said," one Twitter user replied to the post. "We all know he from Chicago. Along wit Lupe, common, & twista. Even the mfas in the comments know that one 😭 this was just a DRILL MUSIC Rushmore lol."

"So it’s fuck twista, do or die, Da brat, Shawnna and any other rapper before this generation huh? Them cats could be MT roushnore Rushmore of Drill but not Chicago rap," another person opined.

"Putting Von, and Herbo on a Chicago Mount Rushmore is absolutely hilarious because they are NOT the greatest to ever do it," someone else posted.

Others questioned why newer influential Chi-Town acts like Juice Wrld and Lil Bibby were not included.

See More Reactions to the Viral Chicago Mount Rushmore Post Below