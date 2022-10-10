Fabolous Called Out by Stepdaughter Taina Williams After He Wishes Other Daughter Happy Birthday

Fabolous is catching flak from his stepdaughter, Taina Williams, who is alleging he is not involved in his young daughter's life.

On Monday (Oct. 10), Loso wished his 2-year-old daughter Journey a happy birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been," Fabolous captioned a photo holding his young daughter. "Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

Apparently, the post did not sit well with Fabolous' stepdaughter, Taina Williams, who called the Brooklyn, N.Y. MC out in a since-deleted comment.

"This post is hilarious," Taina wrote along with crying laughing emojis. “‘Might not know when you going thru it , but you’ll get it at the end' Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."

There has been speculation going on since earlier this year that Fabolous and Emily B, Taina and Journey's mother, have ended their 20-year relationship. This is after they worked through Fab being charged with assaulting Emily in 2018. Fab and Emily also have two sons together.

See Fabolous' Post and Taina's Reaction Below