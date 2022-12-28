G Herbo Says He Can Outsing Usher, Usher Responds

G Herbo is feeling pretty confident in his vocal skills, recently claiming he could outsing Usher, which drew a response from the celebrated R&B singer.

Last night (Dec. 27), G Herbo shared a video on his Instagram Story singing the intro melody to Usher's hit song "Superstar." While sitting inside a car, the Chicago rapper confidently belts out the falsetto notes on the popular track.

"That was decent, wasn't it? That was decent, on four ’nem," G Herbo asked/told the occupants of the car. "That boy good."

"Usher can't fuck with me on my worst day," he wrote on the photo, even tagging the tenured R&B singer in the post.

Usher caught wind of G Herbo's post after it was shared on TheShadeRoom. The eight-time Grammy winner responded with disapproval of Herb's claim in the comment section with a cap emoji.

In other G Herbo-related news, he was recently a guest on the Caresha Please podcast where he opened up about being unfaithful to his former girlfriend Ari Fletcher with his current partner Taina Williams.

"I was young, I was dumb. I ain't know no better. I was just doing shit," Herbo admitted.

"Me and Ari was in a space," he added. "Mentally, I be going through shit. So, I have to separate myself from shit. Me and her was having our differences. But that was no excuse to cheat on her. That was not why I cheated on her."

Herbo released his latest album Survivor's Remorse in October.

Check out G Herbo's Post and Usher's Response Below