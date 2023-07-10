G Herbo Arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapon

G Herbo is facing more legal issues after he was recently arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in Chicago.

G Herbo Arrested in Chicago

On Sunday afternoon (July 9), G Herbo was arrested in his hometown of Chicago following a traffic stop. According to a police report obtained by XXL on Monday (July 10), Herbo was pulled over on E. Ontario St. at approximately 5:42 p.m. The PTSD rapper was subsequently placed in custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to TMZ, Herbo has since bonded out.

G Herbo's Legal Issues

Before the new arrest, G Herbo was out on bond in connection to a $1.5 million federal fraud case, which he was arrested for in December of 2020. The rapper was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture after authorities say Herbo and five associates used stolen IDs to purchase designer dogs, private jet flights, limousine rides and vacations over a four-year period.

In May of 2021, G Herbo was allegedly caught lying to a federal agent in connection to the 2020 case. He was hit with an additional charge of lying to federal agents and pleaded not guilty. He is currently trying to negotiate a plea deal. It is unclear if his new charge will have an affect on his old case.

XXL has reached out to G Herbo's team and the Chicago Police Department for comment.