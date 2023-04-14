G Herbo Looking to Negotiate Plea Deal in $1.5 Million Fraud Case

G Herbo is in negotiations to make a plea deal in his $1.5 million fraud case.

G Herbo has been out on bond since December of 2020, when he was charged in a million-dollar fraud scheme. Now, Herb and his codefendants are negotiating with the government to make plea deals instead of taking their chances at trial. According to court documents filed on Tuesday (April 11), "the Government is actively engaging in plea negotiations with defense counsel for all defendants, and has already requested a Rule 11 hearing for defendant [G Herbo] Herbert Wright III."

A Rule 11 hearing occurs when a person who has been charged with federal crimes pleads guilty in court. Both sides are asking for more time to negotiate, with a date of June 1 being given as the extension period.

In December of 2020, G Herbo and five other men were arrested and charged in a federal fraud scheme that accused them of using stolen IDs to purchase designer dogs, private jet flights, limousine rides and vacations.

G Herbo surrendered to authorities and was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture. He was later released on bail. In May of 2021, G Herbo was allegedly caught lying to a federal agent in connection to the 2020 case. He was hit with an additional charge of lying to federal agents and pleaded not guilty.

If G Herbo had been found guilty of aggravated identity theft charges in trial, he would have faced a mandatory two years in prison consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

XXL has reached out to G Herbo's attorney for comment.