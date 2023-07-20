G Herbo Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Making False Statements, to Serve Five Years in Prison

G Herbo has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements and is expected to serve five years in prison.

G Herbo Pleads Guilty in Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Case

According to documents obtained by XXL that were filed by prosecutors in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mass., on Wednesday (July 19), G Herbo accepted a plea deal that would allow him to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. The potential plea consists of the Chicago rapper spending five years in prison and then supervised release for three years after that. He also had to pay a $250,000 fine, a mandatory special assessment of $100; restitution; and forfeiture to the extent charged in the agreement.

The plea agreement is still being finalized and needs to be approved by the judge. A plea hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 27 before U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. District Attorney's Office (Massachusetts) and G Herbo reps for comment.

G Herbo's Indictment in $1.5 Million Wire Fraud Case

In December of 2020, G Herbo, born Herbert Randall Wright III, was indicted with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture. Prosecutors alleged the PTSD rapper used false identities over a four-year period to cover the expenses of over $1 million worth of trips on private jets, limousine rides, exotic car rentals and a vacation at a villa in Jamaica. He also reportedly purchased two designer puppies in Michigan in 2017.

Then in May of 2021, Herbo was hit with another charge of making false statements to the feds during a voluntary interview with a U.S. special agent and a special agent for the FBI in 2018. In legal documents obtained by XXL, it stated that the 27-year-old rhymer "knowingly and willfully made the following materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, that is, during a voluntary interview with a Special Agent of the United States Secret Service and a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

The initial 14-count indictment for the federal fraud case includes G Herbo; Antonio "T-Glo" Strong, a music promoter and manager G Herbo knows; Southside Chicago rapper Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr.; Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender.

Read More: G Herbo Arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapon

G Herbo's Possible Response

On Thursday (July 20), G Herbo jumped on his Instagram Story and responded to the news reports that he has pled guilty to wire fraud charges. In a post, he wrote, in all caps, "I KNOW FOENEMMM WONT TELL ON ME LIKE N***AZZ TOLD ON THUG."

Herbo may be referring to Young Thug and his ongoing YSL RICO trial where several co-defendants made plea deals in the case, much to the chagrin of Thug's attorney Brian Steel.

Read More: All the Rappers Currently Dealing With RICO Cases

Check out rappers who served long prison bids in hip-hip history below.