Joe Budden Says Gunna Has a Better New Album Than Young Thug, Sparks Debate on His Podcast – Watch

Joe Budden said Gunna has a better new album than Young Thug on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In turn, Joe's comment sparked a debate with his other cohosts about which rapper had the most hard-hitting project.

Joe Budden Says Gunna's A Gift & A Curse Slaps Hard

On Sunday (June 25), Joe Budden, Parks Vallely, Ice, Ish and Queenzflip, the hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, conversed about Gunna's album, A Gift & A Curse, and Young Thugs' LP Business Is Business. After QueenzFlip asked the other hosts if Young Thug or Gunna had the best album at the 19:25-mark of the video below, Budden said that Gunna's was better. This led to the podcasts' cohosts debating over which album slapped the most.

The "Pump It Up" rapper added that despite the rap conditions and ideologies, he isn't opposed to saying that Gunna's project is better than Young Thug's.

"They can't trick me with their little rap conditioning and rap ideologies, f**k outta here. That Gunna s**t sound good," Budden stated.

"It's better than [Thug's album] and the rest of them street n***a albums that have dropped. It's better than all of them — with no features and no Metro Boomin, with no help and no support. He did it!" Budden added.

Joe Budden Speaks on Gunna and Young Thug Comparisons

Joe Budden and the podcasts' cohosts also discussed the comparisons between Gunna and Young Thug's new albums. Despite the divided views from the cohosts, Joe Budden stated that people might be comparing the two because Young Thug's album rollout dropped in the same time frame as Gunna's album.

"If Gunna drops an album, and while that album dropped, you put out the promo code for your album on that day, then you're asking to be compared to this person," Budden responded.

Young Thugs' Business Is Business dropped last Friday (June 23), while Gunna's A Gift & A Curse debuted on June 16.

Watch Joe Budden Say Gunnas' Album Is Better Than Young Thug's Below