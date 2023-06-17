Bandman Kevo Covers Gunna’s Face with a Rat Image in ‘Alone’ Video

Bandman Kevo gets a little petty and covers Gunna's face with a rat image in his new video for "Alone."

Bandman Kevo Drops His "Alone" Video and Covers Gunna's Face

Bandman Kevo recently released a new video for his latest single, "Alone." In the DLC-created visual, Kevo is flossing majorly at a lavish home with a pool and views of the mountains. A few minutes into the clip, the Chicago rapper is sitting by the pool along with Gunna whose face is covered with a rat image.

Gunna doesn't rap on the song or appear again through the rest of the clip. It seems as if Kevo is among a bevy of rappers who feel Gunna snitched on his fellow YSL members in their ongoing RICO trial in Atlanta.

However, for Bandman Kevo it might be deeper than that.

Bandman Kevo Is Seeking $5 Million from Gunna for Time Wasted on Unreleased Feature

In an April 2023 interview with Say Cheese! YouTube channel, Bandman Kevo explained his angry tweet aimed at Gunna after he paid him $250,000 last year for a feature verse. The Chicago rapper claimed that he never saw a return on his investment because the YSL member was arrested in his racketeering case back in May of 2022.

"I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k," he tweeted. "And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold , just for him to get released and snitch [man facepalm emoji] I can't do a song with dude I need my bread back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit [money bag emoji]."

In his interview, Kevo said that Gunna owes him more than just $250,000 because of how big the single would have become if he hadn't gotten locked up on RICO charges last year.

"Really, I want more money for all the time I wasted over a year," he said. "I feel like I deserve some real M's because who knows what the song could have been at before you [Gunna] messed your name up."

When asked how much he wanted from the "Pushin' P" artist, Kevo replied, "Like five million."

"Realistically, before he got locked up I would have dropped the song and he would have posted and it would have did what it did. I was gon' make the song go big," he explained about his seven-figure assessment.

There's no word if Bandman Kevo is going to sue Gunna for $5 million or not.

Watch Bandman Kevo's Music Video for "Alone" Below