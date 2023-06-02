Boosie BadAzz Says He Wouldn’t Do a Song With Gunna for $1 Billion

Boosie BadAzz is adamant that he would not get on a song with Gunna, even if the Atlanta rapper offered him $1 billion.

TMZ caught up with the outspoken Louisiana rapper on Thursday (June 1) in New York City where he was asked the hypothetical question if he would accept $1 billion to work with Gunna on one track.

Boosie Turns Down Hypothetical $1 Billion Gunna Feature

"I don't want to talk about it," Boosie initially responded before mulling over his answer for a few seconds. "If you gave me $1 billion...No, I ain't even gon' say it. I might incriminate myself. I ain't even gon' say what I would do if they gave me $1 billion. What I would do to a rat if they gave me a rat to do business with $1 billion. I don't wanna incriminate myself, sorry."

"They got a lot of Gunnas in this sewer," Boosie continued. "We in New York City, I see about three Gunnas right now. One just went under the sewer. They all over here."

Boosie Calls Out Gunna for Snitching Allegations

Boosie has been one of Gunna's biggest antagonists as a result of Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and admitting YSL is a violent street gang in court. Boosie called out Gunna on Twitter a day after he was released from jail.

"Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple rat emojis. "THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH."

"HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASNT GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME," Boosie added in a follow-up post. "THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A DAM ABOUT YOUR LEGACY.THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THET GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame."

In May, Boosie said he hopes Gunna doesn't sell another record and suggested Wunna move to another country.

