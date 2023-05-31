Boosie BadAzz Hopes Gunna Never Sells Another Record, Suggests Wunna Moves to Another Country

Boosie BadAzz has been one of Gunna's biggest celebrity detractors and now the Louisiana rapper is saying he hopes Wunna never sells another record and suggests he make plans to leave the States.

On Tuesday (May 30), Boosie was a guest on The Big Homies House podcast and addressed Gunna's pariah status in hip-hop after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last December and admitting YSL is a violent street gang in court.

"Gunna might be done unless he go to another country," Boosie says at the 33:41-mark of the video below. "I don't want no rat to excel. I hope he never sell a record again. I been hurt."

Boosie is convinced Young Thug has ill feelings toward Gunna as well but is unable to express them due to his ongoing legal case. Boosie cited Thugger's lawyer's comments about plea deals being the biggest problem in the YSL RICO case and claimed the attorney said he had no idea Gunna was going to take a deal.

"Thugga ain't come out and say s**t," Boosie continued. "Thugga ain't coming out and saving no n***a. Thugga standing up solid in that b***h."

Boosie Previously Disses Gunna

This isn't the first time Boosie has dissed Gunna due to his plea deal. He was one of the first rappers to publicly call Gunna a rat following Gunna being released from jail.

"Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple rat emojis. "THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH."

"HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASNT GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME," Boosie added in a follow-up post. "THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A DAM ABOUT YOUR LEGACY.THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THET GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame."

Gunna's Musical Comeback Coming Soon

Gunna appears to be pushing forward with his career despite the naysayers. Several images have surfaced since his release, which show him looking a lot different than he did when he went in. Earlier this month, he teased his musical comeback online. Yesterday (May 30), a new Gunna song snippet surfaced where he raps that people are mad he got out of jail.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Weigh in on the Gunna Situation Below