Gunna Teases Comeback

Gunna is teasing his return.

On Monday (May 8), Gunna Instagram fan page gunnafandom shared a selfie video of Gunna that shows the rapper admiring himself and his jewelry in a mirror. The video is scored by the unreleased Wunna track "Serious Money," which leaked last year.

"You already gave/Still keep that money saved," Gunna raps on the track. "Still having rainy days/Could be partly cloudy, but I don't want to see the rain."

The video ends with the question, "Gunna, where the f**k are you?"

The call out got a response from the "Money OTW" rapper.

"I'm [on the way]," Gunna posted in the comment section on Wednesday (May 10).

Fans have been speculating on Gunna's musical future since he was released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and video surfaced of him admitting YSL is a gang during his plea hearing.

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow has denied Gunna's statements mean his client snitched on anyone. "Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow said in a statement on Instagram. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

Despite, this Gunna has turned into a bit of a pariah in the music industry and among fans. Back in March, a new Gunna song snippet came out that featured the Atlanta rapper appearing to address his current situation. Two weeks ago, Young Thug added a Gunna music link to his Instagram bio only to remove it a short time later.

See Gunna Teasing His Comeback Below