Gunna Thinks People Are Mad He’s Out of Jail in New Song Snippet

Gunna has released a new song snippet where he raps about people being mad that he's out of jail.

Gunna has been one of the most polarizing artists in rap after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and admitting the group is a gang in court last year. While Wunna is currently plotting his return to music, a new song snippet recently surfaced that finds the "MOTW" rapper touching on his time post-lockup.

"Well connected, still got ties, know what I'm talm 'bout," he raps in the studio clip below. "People ask me where I'm going, know I'm sky-high/I been f**king like a rubber, know what I'm talm 'bout/I been dancing with the devil, know what I'm talm 'bout/The way it's been going, s**t, why not?/Three bodyguards every time I pop out/Killers in murder cars every time I pop out/Homies will take the charge if I gotta cop out/Take a look again, n***a, mine shot out/Forgive me for my sins and they mad I got out."

Wunna's loyalty and street cred have been questioned by multiple members of the hip-hop community after video surfaced of him telling a judge YSL is a violent street gang during his plea deal hearing back in December. Gunna and his lawyer have been adamant that his statement in court does not affect the other codefendants in the case. However, that has not stopped several artists from stamping Gunna as a snitch. Most recently, Lil Durk labeled Gunna a rat during an interview with DJ Akademiks.

Check Out the New Gunna Song Snippet Below