Young Thug’s Lawyer Files Motion to Seek Dismissal of RICO Charges for All Co-Defendants Based on Statute of Limitations

Young Thug Seeking Dismissal of RICO Charges

According to documents obtained by XXL, Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel filed a motion last Friday (June 23) requesting the dismissal of RICO charges for all of the YSL co-defendants, including Thug (born Jeffery Williams). In his motion, Thug's lawyer argues that any accusations that occurred over five years before the arrest date are beyond the statute of limitations for a RICO charge and must be expunged from the indictment.

"In order to satisfy the crime of RICO conspiracy, the prosecution must prove, beyond a

reasonable doubt, that at least one (1) overt act was committed in furtherance of the conspiracy within the Statute of Limitations," states the motion. "To satisfy the Statute of Limitations, the overt act must have occurred within five (5) years of the filing of the Bill of Indictment with the Clerk of Court."

"Approximately overt act numbers 62 through 191 are alleged to have occurred on a date

within five (5) years of May 9, 2022, the date of the original Bill of Indictment as well as the re- Indictment," continues the motion. "The re-indictment was filed with the Fulton County Clerk of Court on August 5, 2022."

"Both the original Indictment as well as the re-Indictment have overt acts numbers 1 through

approximately 61 with a date more than five (5) years before the return of the Indictment," continues the motion. "Since overt acts numbers 1 through about 61 are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations, these overt acts cannot support a conviction of Mr. Williams (or any of the accused) since said overt acts are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations."

The motion concluded: "The inclusion of any overt act dated before approximately May, 2017, is other crime evidence barred by the applicable Statute of Limitations and is prejudicial to Mr. Williams and has no probative value. Hence, same must be stricken from this Indictment pursuant to this Special Demurrer/Statute of Limitations Plea in Bar."

Young Thug and his attorney are seeking a hearing on the matter to strike the RICO statute from the indictment. If they succeed, this could weaken the prosecutor's case against Thug and the YSL co-defendants. We'll just have to wait and see.

Young Thug and YSL Co-Defendants Indictment

Young Thug and his YSL Co-Defendants are under indictment for violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Fulton County prosecutors are alleging that YSL (or Young Slime Life) are a violent street gang with Thug as their leader.

Thug has denied all allegations and has been incarcerated since May 9, 2022, when Fulton County Police raided his Atlanta home and arrested him. In August of 2022, the embattled rapper was hit with an additional gang charge, additional drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun. These charges stem from his home raid in May 2022.

Since Thug's arrest, he has filed for bond on four separate occasions, with his last attempt on April 26, 2023, but was denied because of presiding judge Ural Glanville’s belief that he’s a danger to the community. Currently, Thug is fighting for his freedom in his ongoing RICO trial in Atlanta. They are still in jury selection.

Young Thug recently dropped his new album, Business Is Business, while he was incarcerated.

