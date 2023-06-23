Young Thug Fan Wears Eerily Realistic Mask With the Rapper’s Face on It – Watch

A Young Thug fan recently shared video wearing an eerily realistic mask featuring the rapper's face on it.

Fan Wears Realistic Young Thug Mask

On Thursday (June 22), TikTok user silksamurai uploaded a video (below) that shows him showing off a custom Young Thug mask.

"I just got this new hat," silksamurai says in the video before pulling the mask down over his head revealing a realistic image of Young Thug's face. "Slatt," he adds.

The video is jokingly captioned, "He's free y'all."

Young Thug Drops New Album

Unfortunately, Young Thug is very much still incarcerated. Despite this fact, he released his new album Business Is Business on Friday (June 23). The 15-song album, Thugger's first since 2021's Punk, features guest appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and more, and is executive produced by Metro Boomin.

Notably missing from the album is Gunna. There has been speculation that Thug and Gunna are no longer seeing eye-to-eye after Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and admitted YSL is a gang in court. Some people think Young Thug is addressing the Gunna snitching allegations on the album track "Jonesboro."

Young Thug's Legal Issues

Young Thug is currently on trial for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Authorities in Georgia are accusing the rapper of using his record label as a front for a violent street gang. Most of the 28 people arrested last May in the wide-sweeping case have taken plea deals including Gunna.

Watch a Young Thug Fan Wearing an Eerily Realistic Mask Featuring the Rapper's Face Below