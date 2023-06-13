Metro Boomin previewed a new song with Future over the weekend.

Metro Boomin Previews Future Collab During DJ Set

On Sunday (June 11), Xiarra Diamond, the Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Republic Records, posted a since-deleted Instagram Story of Metro Boomin DJing a set at an unknown venue in New York. But luckily, Instagram blog RapTV quickly obtained the footage, which you can see below. In the video, Metro Boomin can be seen playing the new record before revealing that the song isn't finished. As the record plays in the background, Future can be heard rapping over the modified Rodney O and Joe Cooley "Ever Lasting Bass" beat.

Metro Boomin and Future to Drop a Collab Album

Talks of Metro Boomin and Future releasing a joint album have been going on for years but the project finally appears to be coming sooner than later. Metro most recently confirmed that there was an album from him and Future coming soon during a Q&A on Twitter earlier this month.

"So now that the soundtrack is out… when's the album with future?" a fan questioned on Twitter.

Although the Not All Heroes Wear Capes beat wiz didn't give fans an exact date, he hinted that his project with Future was "next up."

The St. Louis native also mentioned his collaboration with Future is dropping sometime this year when questioned if the album was coming out during an interview with Flaunt magazine in March. "Definitely. I would bet on it. I would definitely bet on it," Metro said.

Metro Boomin Releases Soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Metro Boomin is fresh off putting together the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack. The project features Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Wizkid, Coi Leray and many more. The offering sold over 60,363 units in its first week, with 3,079 coming straight from sales.

