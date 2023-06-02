13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.

Expect to see selections from the established stars, the next wave of new talent, the up-and-comers and everyone else in between. If your song is fire enough to beat the competition, it'll take one of the weekly spots. You can trust us on this one; follow our lead and you'll never get laughed off the aux cord again. Your friends will finally trust you with playlists; it'll be wonderful. In addition to that, you can check back every week for the latest and greatest tracks. You'll always have somewhere to turn to each week, being sure to find some songs you'll dig.

Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from The Weeknd ("Popular" featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti), Moneybagg Yo ("Rock Out" featuring Lil Durk and YTB Fatt) and Gunna ("Bread and Butter"). See you next week.

  • "Popular" [From The Idol Vol. 1 (Music from the HBO Original Series)]

    The Weeknd featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti

  • "Rock Out" featuring Lil Durk and YTB Fatt

    Moneybagg Yo

  • "Bread and Butter"

    Gunna

  • "Put It on Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B

    Latto

  • "Porsche Topless"

    Kid Cudi

  • "Motion"

    Ty Dolla $ign

  • "Sprinter"

    Central Cee and Dave

  • "Don't Give It Away"

    Fridayy and Chris Brown

  • "Home" featuring Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert

    Metro Boomin

  • "Villains and Heroes"

    Toosii

  • "Neck of the Woods"

    Real Boston Richey

  • "Apt.4B"

    Caleb Brown

  • "Requiem for a Dream"

    Chika

