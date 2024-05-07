Metro Boomin Denies Being a Pedophile After His Alleged Old Tweets Surface

Metro Boomin denies he is a pedophile after his alleged old tweets surface that show him making some questionable sexual comments.

Metro Boomin Denies Being a Pedophile

On Monday night (May 6), decade-old tweets allegedly posted by Young Metro began surfacing on social media. Several posts, which can be seen below, show the beatmaker making some wild statements on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm tryna tell #oomf that age ain't nothing but a number," one tweet posted in 2011 reads.

"She might be young but she ready," another post from 2014 says.

"Got your lil sister on them mollies she done ran thru the whole squad," an entry from 2012 reads.

While it is unclear if all of these tweets are real, Metro responded to the uproar caused over the posts on Monday night.

"I can't be a pedophile at 15 n***a," he shared in a since-deleted post. "#NoPedo."

All the listed posts were shared when the 30-year-old producer was at least 17, according to his age listed online.

Drake Pedophile Claims

The timing of the posts being exposed comes as Metro Boomin's current nemesis Drake is also facing pedophile allegations from Kendrick Lamar. K-Dot levied the charges against Drake on his recent Drizzy diss songs, most notably on the track "Not Like Us."

"Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one," Kendrick rhymes on the track.

With Kendrick's association with Metro, it wouldn't be far-fetched to believe a Drake fan collected Metro's old tweets to prove a point.

Metro Boomin and Drake Beef Continues

The old tweets have surfaced as Metro Boomin—along with several other rappers—is beefing with Drake. The two entertainers have been trading shots since December of 2023, culminating with Kendrick Lamar hopping on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" track and dissing Drake. Drizzy returned fire on "Push Ups," calling out Metro by name with the line, "Metro, shut your h*e-a*s up and make some drums, n***a." Drake has since continued to troll Metro.

Metro struck back over the weekend when he shared several vicious tweets aimed at The Boy. He also retaliated by creating a beat called "BBL Drizzy" and offering $10,000 to whoever can make the best song using the instrumental. He's had no shortage of entries.

