21 Savage and Soulja Boy Beef Erupts After Soulja Disses Metro Boomin’s Late Mom

21 Savage and Soulja Boy beef erupts after Soulja disses producer Metro Boomin's late mother.

21 Savage Defends Metro Boomin, Disses Soulja Boy

21 Savage and Soulja Boy are now trading shots on social media after the Slaughter Gang rapper took exception to SB dissing Metro over a 12-year-old tweet. On Sunday (May 12), Soulja Boy warned Metro that he had 24 hours to delete the tweet which reads: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." Metro frequent collaborator 21 Savage responded, "Or what." From there, Soulja set his sites on 21.

"Boy you a b***h you not from the A you from the UK I will slap the s**t outta you," the "Crank Dat" rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. He followed up by saying he would beat up 21 Savage and Metro in a boxing match.

On Sunday night, Draco continued to diss Metro by wishing Happy Mother's Day to the producer's late mother who was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022. While Metro didn't respond, 21 Savage did. He first posted a screenshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a news article that reported Soulja Boy's net worth is in the negative.

"Speaking on a n***a mama like s**t a game you gone s**t on yourself when I see you boy," 21 added.

"F**k u and his mama lil boy," Soulja responded along with a screenshot of a tweet showing he was paid $1 million from Warner Music. "Nah umma swing on u when I see you lame...21 speaking on my name must be trippin, I cannot be scared of a n**a from Great Britain."

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

Soulja Boy Is a Habitual Line Stepper

These types of antics are nothing new for Soulja Boy who is constantly getting into beefs over perceived slights. In the last few years, SB has dissed Ye, J. Cole, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Blueface, Trouble and others. This isn't even the first time he blasted someone over a 12-year-old tweet. Back in 2022, Soulja Boy went in on Wizkid for a tweet that shaded Draco in 2010.

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

See 21 Savage and Soulja Boy trading shots below.

Check Out 21 Savage and Soulja Boy's Exchange on X

soulja boy goes off on metro and 21 souljaboy/X loading...

21 Savage 21savage/X loading...

Soulja Boy souljaboy/X loading...

Soulja Boy souljaboy/X loading...