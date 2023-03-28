Metro Boomin Teases New Album With JID

Metro Boomin is teasing a new joint album with Dreamville's JID.

Metro Boomin has been riding high off the release of his second No. 1 album Heroes & Villains and reports of a new project with Future coming soon. Now, it looks like Young Metro has another joint effort in the works. The Atlanta-based super producer revealed the news via his Instagram Story on Tuesday (March 28). Sharing a photo of himself and JID cooking up in the studio, Metro dropped the bombshell in what he wrote over the picture.

"Me and [JID] album incredible," he wrote along with four fire emojis and a dizzy face emoji.

Metro doubled down on Twitter, posting the same photo and writing, "Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop [four fire emojis, dizzy emoji]."

JID concurred on Instagram, posting the same photo on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Bruh," along with flex and palm to face emojis.

JID's manager Barry Johnson commented on the news on his own Instagram post of the studio photo, adding it to JID's list of recent accomplishments.

"@jidsv has been busy!" Johnson wrote. "Coming off 39 sold out tour dates around the US. Adding more show dates to our Euro run with @earthgang features on the UK leg. A #MarchMadness show appearance along side of @theestallion @omar.apollo for the #FinalFour in Houston. A platinum single 'Surround Sound' with @21savage @imbabytate. A Gold single 'Options' with @dojacat. To yesterday winning our first @iheartradio award for 'Alternative song of the year' with @imaginedragons. To @metroboomin teases the fans about @jidsv x @metroboomin collabo project. I’ll say been an amazing month and a great start to the year for @jidsv @zekest80s."

Earlier this month, Metro confirmed his joint album with Future will be coming out this year during an interview with FLAUNT magazine after teasing the project previously. The project could follow up the producer's Heroes & Villains album, which dropped last December. JID released his critically acclaimed The Forever Story album last summer.

See Metro Boomin's Post Teasing a Joint Album With JID Below