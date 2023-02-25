JID Reacts to Jeopardy! Contestant Answering Clue About the Dreamville Rapper – Watch

JID recently made a cameo on Jeopardy! Well, sort of.

On Thursday (Feb. 24), a new episode of the long-running gameshow aired. The episode featured the category, "Fight Songs." The $2,000 clue was: "'Who the baddest. It don't matter ’cause we at your throat,'" this three-letter guy raps on 'Enemy,' his collaboration with Imagine Dragons."

Contestant Justin quickly beeped in and was unhesitant in his answer.

"Who is JID," he excitedly blurted out.

Even host Mayim Bialik noted Justin's elation. "That's right. You're excited," she said.

JID later caught wind of being name-dropped on the famous gameshow and responded to the shoutout on Instagram, saying he wanted to locate the contestant, who is clearly a fan.

Sharing a screenshot of the clue from the show on his IG story, JID wrote "Dis crazy, we gotta find Justin."

In a follow-up post he wrote "JIDPARDY" under the logo of the gameshow.

JID on Jeopardy. jidsv/Instagram loading...

JID comments on Jeopardy name-drop. jidsv/Instagram loading...

Jeopardy! has a history of sliding in hip-hop and rapper-related clues, to mixed results, with some ending up going viral. Last Summer, a contestant confused Public Enemy with the short-lived 1990s group fronted by rapper-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg, The Funky Bunch. The crazily wrong answer even got a response from PE's Chuck D. One contestant went viral in 2016 for mispronouncing Tupac Shakur's name.

JID is currently on the last leg of his LUVIS4EVER Tour with Smino. The jaunt has stops remaining in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and more.