Jeopardy! Contestant Confuses Public Enemy With The Funky Bunch, Chuck D Responds

A recent Jeopardy! contestant has gone viral after confusing legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy with the short-lived 1990s group fronted by rapper-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg, The Funky Bunch.

On Wednesday (June 28), attorney Halley Ryherd appeared as a contestant on the long-running trivia show. Under, the category "Chuck D," the players were given the answer, "In the 1980s, Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was."

Ryherd was the first to buzz in and responded, "Who is The Funky Bunch."

Despite the wrong answer, Ryherd reportedly went on to win the episode.

Her answer has since gone viral, with Ryherd even commenting publicly on her blunder on Twitter.

"I’ve talk to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on @Jeopardy. #mylegacy," she posted.

Even Public Enemy frontman Chuck D caught wind of the viral error. He responded jokingly.

"Actually @Halley_BuzzesIn you weren’t totally far off," he tweeted on Thursday (June 30). "In 1984 I Actually wrote this local Long Island for my fellow mc at the time hence as a RAP historian I trip up many folks with the facts Butch Cassidy Butch Cassidy's Funk Bunch – On A DJ's Birthday (1984, Vinyl) - Discogs."

Ryherd responded to Chuck's reaction.

"You know honestly @MrChuckD was nicer about this than my in-laws are going to be at our family reunion next week," she posted. "I promise I tried to buzz in for other Chuck D questions, Chuck! I really did!"

Hip-hop-related questions on Jeopardy! have often resulted in some funny moments. One time back in 2015, a contestant confused Iggy Azalea for Azealia Banks. Another infamous Jeopardy! moment happened when a contestant failed to get a question right for mispronouncing Tupac's name.