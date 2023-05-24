Hip-Hop Reacts to Tina Turner’s Death

Rock and Roll icon Tina Turner passed away today and the hip-hop community is paying homage.

Tina Turner died on Wednesday (May 24), at the age of 83, the singer's publicist confirmed with People.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Turner's team confirmed in a statement to the publication. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

The hip-hop community has been weighing in on the musical legend's death.

"RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too," Kid Cudi posted on Twitter.

Fat Joe shared an image of the singer on Instagram and captioned the post, "'She doesn’t clear her music'!!!! Wait who’s it for 'FATJOE??? absolutely she loves him!! Thank you for all the inspiration we love you RIP Legend," referencing Turner clearing a sample for his 2018 song "Attention" featuring Chris Brown.

Missy Elliott was at a loss for words, simply reposting an obituary article on Twitter with crying face, heartbreak and praying hands emojis.

Tina Turner's legendary career spans seven decades. The eight-time Grammy award winner secured six top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits including the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It" in 1984. In 1993, her life was chronicled in the film of the same name starring Angela Bassett.

See Hip-Hop Artists Paying Homage to Tina Turner Below

