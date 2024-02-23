French Montana, Earthgang, Kashdami and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

French Montana, Earthgang, Kashdami and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

More than halfway through the first quarter of 2024, and the joints just keep coming. This week's album releases include a New York rap veteran releases the fifth and final installment of a long-running mixtape series, an earthly duo representing Atlanta drops a futuristic EP, a Las Vegas rap-crooner drops his third full-length album and more.

French Montana Releases Mac & Cheese 5 Mixtape, Final Installment in the Series

With the release of Mac & Cheese 5, French Montana is closing the book on a beloved mixtape series. Following Mac Wit Da Cheese (2009), Mac & Cheese 2 (2010), Mac & Cheese 3 (2012) and MC4 (2016), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper delivers the final chapter.

The latest edition features a star-studded cast of guest appearances including Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, JID and Westside Gunn, among many others. Back in December, French dropped the Lil Baby-assisted lead single "Okay," which is produced by ATL Jacob. Originally slated to drop at the top of the year, French hit up Instagram to roll out Mac & Cheese 5's notable guest features by posting images of many high-profile artists on boxes of macaroni and cheese dinners surrounded by fish scales, bricks and cash.

Earthgang Unleashes A.I.-Themed Robophobia EP

Earthgang returns this week with Robophobia, a 5-track EP that serves as the conceptual follow-up to 2023's RIP Human Art with Spillage Village. With their latest release, Dreamville's genre-bending duo explores how artificial intelligence is affecting humanity. Led by the single "Blacklight" featuring Spillage Village, other guest appearances on the EP include Snoop Dogg and indie rock singer-songwriter Tommy Newport.

In unveiling Robophobia's elaborate cover art, Earthgang described the futuristic concept behind their new EP via Instagram.

"Robophobia is a sonic dive into a new terrain for @EarthGang as we explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI," the Atlanta rhymers explained.

Ka$hdami Delivers Third Studio Album Oasis

After teasing its release for an entire year, Ka$hdami delivers his new album, Oasis. The Las Vegas rap-crooner's third studio album finds him mostly riding solo on beats produced by beatsmiths such as Kill Dill, Mannyvelli and Alex Goldblatt. Previewed by two previously released singles, "Games" and "Want!," Dro Kenji and Karri serve as the only two guest features on Oasis, lending their vocal skills to the songs "Different Timing" and "Hypnotized," respectively.

Check out other new projects this week from SSGKobe, Erick the Architect, Kid Cudi, Tha God Fahim, Chevy Woods and more below.

  • Mac & Cheese 5

    French Montana
    Coke Boys Records/Gamma
  • Robophobia

    Earthgang
    Dreamville
  • Oasis

    Ka$hdami
    Mercury Records/Republic Records/UMG Recordings
  • Dump Goat II

    Tha God Fahim
    Tha God Fahim/Bandcamp
  • INSANO (Nitro Mega)

    Kid Cudi
    Republic Records
  • I've Never Been Here Before

    Erick The Architect
    Erick The Architect
  • Horcrux

    SSGKobe
    SSGKobe
  • Rent Due

    LaRussell and Hit-Boy
    Good Compenny
  • Gangsta Grillz: Redrum Wizard

    Big Boogie and DJ Drama
    CMG
  • 1998

    Chevy Woods
    Taylor Gang Ent., LLC
  • Lenny Grant Story

    Uncle Murda
    ATM Worldwide Inc/Empire
  • The Bitch Tape

    RJmrLA
    OMMIO, LLC/Empire
  • 4Ever

    Stunna 4 Vegas
    Secure The Bag ENT
  • Nights and Weekends

    310babii
    High IQ/Empire
  • Everything Gone Be Aight

    LOE Gina
    SUFY.
