Rick Ross and Meek Mill, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lola Brooke and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Even in the fourth quarter of the year, hip-hop never fails to feed the need for new music. This week, two longtime collaborators reunite on a joint album surrounded by hype, a Lousiana rhymer drops his third full-length offering this year, a Brooklyn MC puts out her debut project and more.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Deliver Joint Album, Too Good to Be True

Many hip-hop heads rejoice this week as Rick Ross and Meek Mill deliver their highly anticipated joint album, Too Good to Be True. After the buzz surrounding the LP began to mount following last month's release of their single "Shaq and Kobe," the subsequent remix featuring the real Shaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A. only added to the allure.

Earlier this week, the Maybach Music Group mainstays announced that they would come correct with a star-studded track listing that includes Future, French Montana, DJ Khaled and former MMG labelmate Wale.

In promotion of Too Good to Be True, Rozay and Meek launched a sweepstakes that will find one lucky fan $50,000 richer when the contest wraps up on Nov. 16.

Read More: These 15 Rappers Excel in Rapping About One Subject

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Decided 2, His Fourth Offering in 2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again arguably holds the crown for being the most consistent rapper in the game and he's right back at it. The Louisiana native drops his fourth full-length project of the year in the form of Decided 2.

On the heels of January's I Rest My Case, April's Don't Try This at Home and May's Richest Opp, YB previewed his latest offering last month with three singles, "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Now Who," all of which were released on the same day.

The sequel to 2018's Decided arrives just about one week after NBA YoungBoy's attorney reportedly filed a petition to modify his current house arrest conditions stemming from a 2021 weapons charge. The petition notes that the legal situation has led to YoungBoy losing too much weight and being generally depressed.

Lola Brooke Unleashes Debut Project Dennis Daughter

In a year that has seen breakthrough success for Lola Brooke, the proud Brooklyn MC finally unleashes her debut project, Dennis Daughter. With a title that symbolizes the first nickname she ever earned, the 2023 XXL Freshman's first studio effort chronicles the path she's taken from childhood to where she is today.

Led by the LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced "You" featuring Bryson Tiller, Dennis Daughter also includes Lola's most recent single, "Pit Stop" featuring French Montana. The Bed-Stuy spitter's debut also finds her rhyming alongside Coi Leray as well as Latto and Yung Miami, who both hopped on the official remix for the track that started it all for Lola Brooke, "Don't Play With It."

Check out other new projects this week from Chris Brown, Kodak Black, The Kid Laroi, Trippie Redd and more below.