J.I.D, Money Man, Jacquees and More Rep Atlanta on Pandora’s City Vibes Station

Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.

While songs from these three Atlanta artists are all over the City Vibes station, other tracks from the city's best rappers, including Future, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Migos and Latto, as well as singers Usher, 6lack and Summer Walker, and many more are included.





Head over to Pandora's Top Shelf Rap and R&B to listen to the City Vibes station, where songs like J.I.D's "Never," "151 Rum," "EdEddnEddy" and "Hereditary" get play. The Atlanta rapper, who recently released his new song "Dance Now," spits effortlessly with the substance and wit that has made him a fan favorite.

"Atlanta is the capital of culture, the mecca of this generation," J.I.D shares. There's a distinct sound that comes straight from the A, and the Dreamville artist's myriad flows and lyrical dexterity are homegrown.

Money Man echoes the sentiment, describing ATL as a "historical" and "influential" place. One of the A's most consistent artists—there's never any lacking on a Money Man project—his tracks "Body Rock," "Corrupted" and "Escape," to name a few, bring the energy to the City Vibes station. Big Money, his latest album, has no skips, making it a top-notch product from start to finish.

Hip-hop and R&B birthed in Atlanta is rooted in creativity and discipline. Jacquees knows the time and energy it takes to become a respected artist in the city. "Atlanta has so many artists, and why they're all successful I think is because of the hunger, the work ethic," he says. His own track, "At the Club" featuring Dej Loaf, is proof of that. The City Vibes station features the platinum-selling song in rotation.

Find the hottest rappers in the game and the lauded vets that set the precedent for excellence on the City Vibes station. Listen to the City Vibes station on Pandora here.

This editorial advertisement is presented by Pandora.