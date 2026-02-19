J.I.D Links With Kellogg’s for New Frosted Flakes Jingle “Hey Tony”
J.I.D teams up with cereal brand Kellogg's for a new Frosted Flakes jingle called "Hey Tony."
On Tuesday (Feb. 17), J.I.D announced his collabo with Frosted Flakes, which included a video of the new theme song featuring him beside the cereal's beloved mascot, Tony the Tiger.
"I wanna tell you 'bout my day-one homie, his name Tony," the Atlanta rhymer raps on the jingle. "My mama introduced us having breakfast in the morning/Before we went to school and Saturday before the games/By then, you had the whole hood screamin’ out your name.”
In addition to the jingle, J.I.D also announced there will be limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise, including a jersey and T-shirt, and a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box—featuring himself on the front of his favorite cereal, specifically illustrated just for this collection.
"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine," J.I.D said in a statement. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."
To cop J.I.D's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" collection, head over to jidsv.com.