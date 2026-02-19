J.I.D Links With Kellogg’s for New Frosted Flakes Jingle “Hey Tony”

J.I.D teams up with cereal brand Kellogg's for a new Frosted Flakes jingle called "Hey Tony."

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), J.I.D announced his collabo with Frosted Flakes, which included a video of the new theme song featuring him beside the cereal's beloved mascot, Tony the Tiger.

"I wanna tell you 'bout my day-one homie, his name Tony," the Atlanta rhymer raps on the jingle. "My mama introduced us having breakfast in the morning/Before we went to school and Saturday before the games/By then, you had the whole hood screamin’ out your name.”

In addition to the jingle, J.I.D also announced there will be limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise, including a jersey and T-shirt, and a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box—featuring himself on the front of his favorite cereal, specifically illustrated just for this collection.

"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine," J.I.D said in a statement. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."

To cop J.I.D's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" collection, head over to jidsv.com.

See J.I.D's Commercial for New Frosted Flakes' New Jingle "Hey Tony"