J.I.D tries to stay away from negativity as much as possible, but if there's one thing he had to argue about, it'd be music. There's no winning that argument with him, though. According to the Atlanta native, his thoughts on hip-hop trump anyone he's squabbling with. "Don't argue with me about music ’cause I'm always right," he tells XXL in a candid conversation for our Off The Dome series.

That likely carries over into the lyricists he thinks are the best of all time. Now, rap opinions are subjective, but since J.I.D's lyrical abilities are supreme, the rappers he names should only be respected. "The best hip-hop lyricists of all time, No order, I'm just gonna throw ’em out there," he says. "OutKast, both of them. We gonna go Jigga, we go Hov. I don't know, me. Yeah, there it go." It only makes sense to include the man who just graced the cover of XXL magazine's fall issue alongside Joey Bada$$ to celebrate how they're pushing lyricism forward. J.I.D has done that impressively on his most recent album, God Does Like Ugly, released this past August.

Aside from his immaculate bars hitting the people, the Grammy-nominated MC has spoken to countless others in conversation throughout his career, yet there is still one question he's never been asked. It's a surprising revelation.

Take a look below as J.I.D goes off the dome to share his quick thoughts on his controversial hip-hop opinion, the best lyricists of all time, the biggest misconception about him, the one question he's never been asked and more.

Topics include:

I keep my pen sharp by...

My best lyrical exercise is...

My controversial hip-hop opinion is...

One thing I hate is...

The best hip-hop lyricists of all time are...

I learned a lot about life from playing football because...

The cheat code for life is...

Don't argue with me about...

The biggest misconception about me is...

The movie I've seen 100 times is...

Hip-hop saved me from...

TikTok rappers are...

One question I never get asked is...

Watch J.I.D Go Off The Dome on His Controversial Hip-Hop Opinion, Best Lyricists of All Time and More

Joey BAda$$ J.I.D xxl magazine cover