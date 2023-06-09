Doe Boy, BabyTron, Vic Mensa and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As June inches closer and closer to the official onset of summer, one thing that never changes with the seasons is the steady flow of new music releases. This round includes a new album from a prominent Cleveland rapper, a second full-length project from a former XXL Freshman and a rebellious rhymer from Chicago delivers his second album.

Doe Boy Drops Beezy Album

Doe Boy is back with Beezy, his follow-up to his last album, Catch Me If You Can, which he dropped back in July of 2022. The Cleveland rapper's 16-song LP is stacked with guest features. Among the rappers appearing on the collection include Future, Lil Yachty, G Herbo, DaBaby, Babyface Ray, Roddy Ricch, Luh Tyler, Lola Brooke, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone and more.

Before releasing his album, Doe Boy dropped a trailer promoting Beezy featuring the Freebandz artist posing for the camera while snippets of his songs from the album play in the background. Additionally, the 29-year-old rhymer released a short film that tells the story of how Doe Boy went from being a criminal in the neighborhood to now a prominent artist in the rap game. You can watch the film below.

BabyTron Drops 6 Album

BabyTron has been keeping himself busy in 2023. In January, the 2022 XXL Freshman released a full-length album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, which was a lengthy B-side to his 2022 album, Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament. Then, a month later, the Michigan-bred MC dropped his EP Out on Bond after he was released on bond following his drug-possession arrest. He used his mugshot for the album cover.

And now, on June 6, 2023, BabyTron delivered 6, his second album of 2023 on his 26th birthday. The numeral 6 in the title is supposed to represent that this is his sixth project. There are no rap cameos on the LP; it’s just BabyTron rapping crazy wordplays on 15 tracks. The set's first video is "100 Bars," which features Baby spitting braggadocious rhymes for over five minutes. The visual was directed by Cole Bennett for Lyrical Lemonade. Peep it below.

Vic Mensa Drops 93' to 23': Victor Album

After a four-year hiatus, Vic Mensa returns this week with a new album titled 93' to 23': Victor. The 18-song collection boasts a star-studded list of guest appearances including fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper, Wyclef Jean, G-Eazy, Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign and more. The project's first single is "$wish" featuring Chance and G-Eazy. In an accompanying video for the song, the 30-year-old rhymer appears in various scenarios including one where he's holding on to a hot rod vehicle while riding a skateboard and being drag raced down the street.

Last month, during his promotional run for his new album, Vic visited Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM radio. On the program, Vic admitted that dissing Drake was a big mistake during his 15-minute freestyle.

"I fell victim to addictions and my mental state/Stupid s**t, like dissing Drake/That was a big mistake," he rapped, referring to his 2017 Drizzy diss track "Danger." "But when you raised in a cage, all you know is MMA/I dissed [Lil] Yachty, dissed Ak[ademiks], dissed XXX[Tentacion]/It was disrespect/ It made the fans disinvest."

Later in his interview with Sway Calloway, Vic revealed that he had spoken to Drake and Yachty about his brickbats toward them. All three men agreed to sit down one day and settle their differences. As for Ak, Vic is willing to come on his Off the Record podcast and squash their beef.

Watch Vic's blistering freestyle below.

Check out other new projects this week from Metro Boomin, Sexyy Red, Boldy James and more below.