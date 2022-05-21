Here Are 7 Rappers Who Accused Other Rappers of Stealing Their Sounds

It’s hard for anything in music to be fully original, but sometimes, a shared sound between artists is far too identical. More often than not, rappers call out other rappers who jocked their sound in interviews, songs and social posts. Now, majority of the time, these moments are delivered in a good ol' fashion subliminal. But some rhymers have actually said it with their chests.

Remember Soulja Boy’s The Breakfast Club interview at the top of 2019? A nice handful of viral moments and memes were created throughout the hour-long convo, but the most remarkable was when the "Founding Father" said that Drake stole his sauce on Drizzy's 2010 hit "Miss Me." The reference point goes back to Souja's 2007 track "Wuzhannanan." “He copied my whole fucking flow,” Soulja proclaimed on the radio show.

That wasn’t the first time that Drizzy got questioned for rap robbery. Just a couple years prior, XXXTentacion accused the 6 God for style-swapping in 2017. The two songs in comparison were X’s multiplatinum-selling 2015 hit "Look At Me" and Drake’s More Life cut "KMT." XXX tweeted and deleted his frustrations out on Twitter. "I'm not the first nigga he bit, nor will i be the last, drake a pussy nigga money don't buy you respect," X wrote.

Elsewhere, Vince Staples wanted some respect put on his name for the artistry he put forth on his 2017 track, "Bagbak." In a tweet sent out one year later, Vince called out Valee for taking his flow on "Wamp Wamp." "We not even gonna talk about Bagbak second verse with the Valee wamp wamp flow everybody was stealing," he typed on the platform.

Rappers being accused of stealing another’s sound is a common thing in hip-hop. So with that fact on the table, XXL highlights seven instances where rappers barked about being bitten. At least so they say. Check out rappers who accused other rappers of stealing their sounds.