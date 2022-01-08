Bizzy Banks Arrested for Drug, Weapons and Money Laundering Charges in SWAT Raid

Bizzy Banks has been arrested on drug, weapons and money laundering charges as part of a SWAT raid in Hackensack, N.J.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn rapper, born Majesty Blessed Moses, was taken into custody on Jan. 7 after the Hackensack Police Department SWAT team found two pounds of marijuana, $2,750 in proceeds and a loaded gun with hollow-point bullets in his Hackensack apartment, according to Hackensack's Daily Voice. XXL confirmed the arrest with the Bergen County Jail inmate lookup.

Bizzy was hit with seven charges including Unlawful Possession of a Weapon-Handguns Without Permit, Distributing/Possessing/Possession With Intent to Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, Money Laundering-Transporting/Possessing Criminal Property, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose-Firearm-Anyone, Prohibited Weapons/Div-Hollow Nose/DumDum, Cert Person Not to Have Weapons Prior Conviction 2C:16-1 and CDS-Manu/Dist/PWID-Marij=/>5lb Hash=/>5g<1lb.

bizzy banks arrested swat bergen county jail Bergen County Jail loading...

Following the raid, Bizzy was sent to the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey where he'll await an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, N.J.

The rising artist is part of Brooklyn's ever-popular drill movement. Songs like "Don't Start" and its sequel have helped position him as a respected voice on the come up. In 2021, he dropped the 12-track project Same Energy.

During his interview with XXL's The Break last year, Bizzy discussed his thoughts on blowing up in hip-hop. "I just go along with everything that's coming," he said. "I'm getting used to everything. I just feel like because music has changed my situation, even my thoughts on stuff, keeping me away from the streets, I feel like that alone is helping me know that I'm doing the right things and going the right way. When it comes to music itself though, that's something I'd really have to think on."

XXL has reached out to Bizzy Banks' team and the Hackensack Police Department for comment on his arrest.