Sexyy Red Goes for Viral for Using AI in Bizarre Backwards Twerking Moment in “If You Want It” Video

Sexyy Red is going viral after using Artificial Intelligence in a bizarre backwards twerking scene in her "If You Want It" video.

On March 6, Sexyy Red premiered her new video for her latest single, "If You Want It." The visual, which can be viewed below, was directed by Sexyy and Hidji World, who is known for making tripped-out imagery in music videos. For Sexyy's clip, the choreographed dance routines are clearly done in AI with Sexyy and her female dancers twerking in the rain. In one weird scene, the "SkeeYee" rapper is twerking but her bottom half is flipped backward while she gyrates to the beat.

Sexyy addressed the AI-generated twerking moment on her X account.

"When he tell you do ah trick he Neva see before [three cry laughing emojis]," she wrote along with the clip in question. "I always wanted ah dancin in da rain scene," she added.

"Ima start ah class fr," she jokingly typed in another post when a fan asked her to teach her how to pull off the backwards twerk.

Several fans on X jumped in with their jokes regarding Sexyy's AI twerking scene in her video.

"This is messed up[.] WTF[.] Ai needs to be stopped," one user humorously wrote along with three tears of joy emojis.

Another person couldn't believe their eyes. "I had to double check. WTF [tears of joy emoji]," he wrote.

Sexyy Red is currently working on her fourth project, which follows behind her 2024 effort, In Sexyy We Trust. Last month, she dropped the Key Glock-assisted single, "Hand With a Bad B**ch."

See Sexyy Red's Weird AI Backwards Twerking Moment and Fans Reactions to It Below

See Sexyy Red's "If You Want It" Music Video