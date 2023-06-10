Future Opens STEM Lab for Marginalized Atlanta Students

Future is investing in Atlanta students' future. The rapper-producer has launched a state-of-the-art STEM lab for marginalized students in the ATL area.

What is a STEM lab?

According to a WSB-TV report, published on Friday (June 9), Future’s Freewishes Foundation has teamed up with the 2K Foundations to open a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab for Atlanta students. The lab is located at Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood, where the Freebandz leader grew up. The STEM lab will provide support for all students who wish to pursue careers in the science, engineering, technology and math fields.

In a statement, Future said it's important for young people to have access to education in STEM no matter their social or economic background.

"It's important that all students receive access to STEM education regardless of their background," he said. "Our Freewishes Foundation, in partnership with the 2K Foundations, has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative."

Future's sister Tia Wilburn, the Executive Director of Freewishes Foundation, concurred and added the Foundation added an "Art" component to the curriculum so students can also tap into their creativity.

"We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity," she added in a statement. "Our objective in providing educational opportunities is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students regardless of income and background. There is a major gap in STEM education that impacts marginalized communities, and we want to close that gap so that no child is left behind."

For more information on Future's STEM lab and how to register head over to Freewishes.com.

Future's Charitable Endeavors

Future has always given back to his Atlanta community. His Freewishes Foundation has hosted an annual Winter Wishland event around Christmastime to give kids toys and clothing. In 2020, during the pandemic, Future launched the "I’m Still a Dreamer" scholarship to assist incoming college freshmen who were greatly impacted by COVID-19.

