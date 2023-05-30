Future to Receive Trapper of the Year Honor From the Trap Music Museum

Future is set to receive the esteemed honor of being named Trapper of the Year by the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

On Tuesday (May 30), the Trap Music Museum on Travis St. in Atlanta, Ga. made the official announcement that on June 8, Future will be the latest recipient of what hip-hop heads can only assume Hendrix will consider to be one of his most crowning achievements. The "Super Trapper" spitter is about to be named 2022 Trapper of the Year.

Next week, DJ Major Key will provide the soundtrack to the celebratory occasion as Trap Music Museum founder T.I. will present Future with a custom, obviously iced-out Trapper of the Year ring, which was curated by Ice Box Jewelry. Future's Trapper of Year award will also be commemorated with an entire art exhibit in honor of the "Trap N***as" rhymer, which will be unveiled on June 8 as well.

"Join the celebration as Future takes the crown," The Trap Music Museum wrote in the Instagram post below accompanied by various video clips of highlights from throughout Future's career. "2022 Trapper of the Year! Stay tuned for the grand unveiling of his captivating new exhibit."

It should come as no surprise that Future is next in line to be named Trapper of the Year for all that he accomplished last year. Aside from his 2022 album, I Never Liked You, being lauded by most as one of the best hip-hop projects of the year, the chart-topping LP spawned songs like the Grammy Award-winning "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems, which also took home the prize of Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

Established in 2019, the inception of the Trap Music Museum was announced back in September of 2018 as part of T.I.'s 15-year anniversary celebration of his classic 2003 album, Trap Muzik. Last year, Tip bestowed the Trapper of the Year 2021 crown to none other than Moneybagg Yo.

See Future Being Announced as the Trap Music Museum's 2022 Trapper of the Year Below