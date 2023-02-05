Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards

Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night is special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out. As awards are handed during the show, XXL will be updating the rappers who won.

Among the winners were Kendrick Lamar who won two honors. The Compton rhymer took home Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Kendrick now has a total of 16 Grammy wins under his belt with 47 nominations throughout his career.

Additionally, Future nabbed Best Melodic Rap Performance for his rap ballad "Wait for U," along with Drake and Tems. The song appears on the Atlanta rapper's album, I Never Liked You, which was nominated for Best Rap Album. The win marks Future's second Grammy trophy with 10 nominations overall in his career.

At the pre-Grammys ceremony, Future wasn't there to accept his award, but "Wait For U" coproducer ATL Jacob accepted the trophy on his behalf.

Overall, it's going to be a big night for hip-hop. Along with Questlove's curated musical segment to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary, as well as DJ Khaled's "God Did" set, the 2023 Grammy Awards is must-see TV for rap fans.

Here's every rapper who won at the 2023 Grammy Awards.