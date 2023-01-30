ATL Jacob Wins Producer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

ATL Jacob has the distinguished honor of being named the Producer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

The 23-year-old Atlanta native earned the win today (Jan. 30), besting fellow producers Boi-1da, Dahi, Hit-Boy, Hitkidd, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist. In 2022, ATL Jacob had arguably the biggest year of his career as a coproducer on Future's multiplatinum-selling smash "Wait For U" featuring Drake and sampling Tems. The song has earned Jacob two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In an interview with XXL last summer, ATL Jacob opened up about working in the studio with Future.

"He's not picky," Jacob shared. "You can work with certain people and they’ll go through so many beats and be like, “Oh, this one is a hit. Let me do this one.” He’s not like that. It’s more of like, “Damn, this one is different. Let me try this.” He’s willing to try everything as long as it sounds good. And I love that because nobody knows what a hit song is. You can work on a song so hard and it could not be a hit. That’s my brother, for sure."

Besides his work with Future, which is all over the rapper's I Never Liked You album, ATL Jacob created beats over the last year for Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Kanye West's "Pablo," Lil Baby's "Waterfall Flow," Kevin Gates' "Super General (Freestyle)," Babyface Ray's "6 Mile Show," GloRilla's "No More Love" and Big30's "Uh Huh," among many others.

The Producer of the Year honor was voted on by the XXL Awards Board, which is made up of 214 movers and shakers within the music industry.

Congratulations, ATL Jacob.