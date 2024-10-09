DJ Akademiks Warns Future to Blame ATL Jacob If a Secret Leaks to the Public About Future

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob get into a heated back-and-forth on social media that leads to Ak warning Future to blame Jacob if any dirt spills on his name.

DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob Beef Erupts

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), the Atlanta producer called out Ak out for previously commenting that producers shouldn't have opinions.

"Aye lil bruh @Akademiks u sound dumb as hell," Jacob tweeted. "Ni**a said 'u can’t have an opinion cause u a producer' what u think got me here? I got a opinion about every song i work on."

In a follow-up tweet he added, Ni**as forget .. the producer just as important as the artist .. what ni**as gon rap on if every producer woke up and decided they deserved more points and bonuses and said no beats til they get it...Ni**a got DJ in his name and talk the most shit .. shut up fat f*k ni**a."

After getting wind of Jacob's posts, Ak fired back on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You heard what I said ni**a STFU and make some drums if u gon back peddle every single time u speak out the side of ur mouth and get checked," the popular streamer retorted.

After Jacob offered to shoot a fair one, Ak reminded the beat maker that he previously appeared on Ak's podcast and didn't have the same energy. He also insinuated Jacob gave him dirt on Future, off the record.

"You got amnesia or you just f*cking ret**ded," Ak responded. "Why U aint ask WHy I aint a DJ when You traveled 1000 miles from Atlanta to New jersey to sit infront of me like a lil boy interviewing for a job.. gossipping bout future n them ni**as tryna impress me?"

Jacob denied Ak's claims and the vitriol continued.

Following their spat on X, Ak called Jacob during a livestream video and the argument continued. Ak questioned whether Future has ever been accused by a woman of battery and sexual assault. Ak concluded by warning Future that if something comes out about Hendrix in the next six months, ATL Jacob set him up for it.

Check out the back-and-forth between DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob below.

Watch DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob's Tense Phone Conversation and Ak Warn Future

See DJ Akademiks and ATL Jacob Trade Shots