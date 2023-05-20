Future Is Currently Working on Dirty Sprite 3 Album

Future is locked in and working hard in the studio. According to his childhood friend Young Scooter, Future is working on the Dirty Sprite 3 album.

On Friday night (May 19), Young Scooter jumped on his Instagram Story and revealed that Future is working on the follow-up to DS2 (aka Dirty Sprite 2). In the post, the Atlanta-bred artist wrote, "#DIRTYSPRITE3," along with three zipper-mouth face emojis, eight bald eagle emojis, five eye emojis, five fire emojis and five dash symbol emojis. Scooter didn't provide further details.

If Future is working on Dirty Sprite 3, it would be the third installment in the Dirty Sprite saga. DS2 was released in July 2015 and featured production from his longtime collaborators Metro Boomin and Southside. Standout tracks include the Drake-assisted banger "Where Ya At" and the get-money anthem, "F**k Up Some Commas."

In May 2016, DS2 became Future's first platinum solo album. There's no word when DS3 (aka Dirty Sprite 3) will arrive in stores.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Future's other longtime collaborator Zaytoven announced Beast Mode 3 is coming soon. The Beast Mode mixtape series started in 2015 and included features from Juvenile and Young Scooter. Beast Mode 2 dropped in July 2018.

On May 1, 2023, Zaytoven shared on his Twitter account a trailer for the third installment with the caption, "SOONER THAN YOU THINK [shushing face emoji]." Watch the trailer below.

Mixtapes aside, Future is expected to appear next on Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture, which is due out on June 2.

On Friday, Metro posted a brief video featuring himself in the studio with Future working on a song for the new Spider-Verse soundtrack. The acclaimed producer also posted a separate tweet that read, "TYPE OF TIME WE ON."

Get ready! Future is bringing some major heat this summer.

Peep Young Scooter's Instagram Story About Dirty Sprite 3 Below

Young Scooter reveals that Future is working on Dirty Sprite 3 album. youngscooter/Instagram