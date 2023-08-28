Sexyy Red Is Invited to a Frat Party to Perform and Here’s What Happened at the Wild Night Out

Sexyy Red was recently invited to perform at a frat party at UCLA and things got wild.

Sexyy Red Gives Wild Performance at Frat Party

Sexyy Red is quickly becoming one of the most buzzing rappers out. On Aug. 24, the St. Louis rapper took her talents to UCLA where she performed at a lit fraternity party. The event was apparently put together by singer-songwriter Nick Nayersina and went down at the Lambda Chi Alpha house on the college's campus.

In video of the event, which can be seen below, Sexyy Red performs her viral track "Pound Town" for a throng of excited college students. Sexyy gives the group a wild show that includes her twerking for the audience and even getting down on the stage and throwing it back for the people in the front row.

"We shut it down," Nick captioned video of the performance on Instagram.

Sexyy Red Is Hitting the Road

Sexyy Red recently announced she will be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour. The 20-city Hood Hottest Princess Tour will kick off on Oct. 16. at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston and will make stops in cities like Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in San Francisco on Nov. 29. Sexyy Red is currently opening up for Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour.

