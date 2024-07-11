Sexyy Red Unfazed by Lord Jamar Saying She Looks Like She Has Bad Body Odor, Offers Sarcastic Response

Sexyy Red gives a sarcastic response to Lord Jamar saying she looks like she has a bad body odor.

Lord Jamar Comments on Sexyy Red's Body Odor

On Wednesday (July 10), YouTube channel The Art of Dialogue shared the latest installment of their multi-part interview with Brand Nubian's Lord Jamar. In the clip, which can be seen below, Jamar gives his thoughts on Sexyy Red, in particular her potential body odor.

"Sexyy Red look like the type of girls, like, back in the days, you walk into a room and you be like, 'Smell like somebody was f**king in here,'" Jamar said turning up his nose. "What's crazy is, I seen a video where she said her own pu**y was stinking," he continued. "I can't make this up. If I made this up, it would be defamation of pu**y or some sh*t. She said that. I said to myself, it look like it get hot. It look like it get funky in whatever room she f**king in."

Sexyy Red Reacts to Lord Jamar Comment

A few hours later, Sexyy Red responded to Lord Jamar's slights on social media. She shared the Lord Jamar clip on her Instagram Story along with the comment, "ask Chief Keef do I stink."

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have been speculated to be dating for the last couple of months. Back in June, Sexyy warned King Von's sister Kayla B that she'll have to share Chief Keef after Kayla posted a photo of her kissing Sosa.

Check out Lord Jamar commenting on Sexyy Red's body odor and her response below.

Watch Lord Jamar on The Art of Dialogue

See Sexyy Red's Response to Lord Jamar's Comments