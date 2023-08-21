Sexyy Red Does Sound Check in a Nightgown, Fans Find It Hilarious

Sexyy Red likes to be comfortable when she does her sound check and fans think her outfit of choice is hilarious.

Sexyy Red Does Sound Check in a Nightgown

On Sunday (Aug. 20), TikTok user @ja_.nae posted a brief video of Sexxy Red at sound check. In the clip, the man filming the St. Louis rapper in the video approaches her and asks her a question.

When the person says, "Hey Sexyy Red," she responds, "Hey Sugar."

He then asks her, "Can I get your autograph?"

"No!" Sexyy Red replies.

While the video is innocent enough, fans took notice of what Sexyy Red was wearing. Apparently, the "Pound Town" rapper likes to perform sound check in a bonnet, nightgown and slippers. While it's not unusual for an artist to dress down for a sound check, Sexyy Red's bedroom attire may be out of the ordinary.

Read more: Sexyy Red Walks Men Like Dogs During 2023 Rolling Loud Miami Performance

Fans Find Sexyy Red's Outfit of Choice for Sound Check Hilarious

When the video started making the rounds on social media, fans were left giggling at Sexyy Red wearing a nightgown at sound check.

"[Not] sexyy red doing sound check in her nightgown… she’s so real…[loudly crying face emoji]," tweeted one fan on Twitter.

To which Sexyy Red responded, "I'm cozy fr y'all."

Meanwhile another person wrote: SexyyRed wearing a nightgown on you young ho’s [tears of joy emoji] catch up."

A third person added: "Sexyy Red Doing Sound check with her nightgown man she’s so original."

And this fan tweeted: "Sexyy Red doing sound check in that nightgown and bonnet is sending me [four tears of joy emojis]."

It's official! Nightgowns and bonnets are the new wave at sound check.

Watch Sexyy Red be comfortable AF during her sound check below.

Watch Sexyy Red Doing Sound Check in Her Nightgown Below