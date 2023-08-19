T.I.’s Son King Claims Sexyy Red Wanted to Charge Him $50,000 for a Feature

T.I.'s son King Harris claims Sexyy Red and DaBaby wanted to charge him high prices for feature verses.

King Claims Sexyy Red and DaBaby Wanted High Prices for Features

On Saturday (Aug. 19), T.I.'s son King Harris hopped on Instagram Live to air out his frustrations about planning his upcoming 18th birthday party dubbed "Welcome to Wild Fest 2023." King claims that a lot of people are being flaky and leaving him hanging when it comes to helping him with his B-day bash. He also complained about people charging him high prices for various things he wanted for his event.

That's when King went into a tangent and claimed that Sexyy Red charged him $50,000 for a verse and then added that DaBaby wanted $100,000 for a feature verse.

"We hit up [Sexyy Red] but not her directly, but her people [tried to] beat me over the f**king head," he explained. "They are obviously not trying to f**k with a n***a. People just thinking goddamn too much about the money."

"Yeah, they tried to tax me on some $50K type bulls**t," he said about Sexyy's price.

"Like DaBaby tried to charge me for a 100K for a feature one time," he added.

King contends that he wouldn't overcharge anyone that he's friends with and often does favors for people without asking for money.

As for his birthday party, the young man has been able to secure performances by Boosie Badazz and his son, Tootie Raww, as well as his father, T.I., for the event, but he is still hoping to attract even bigger names.

