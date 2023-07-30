YoungBoy Never Broke Again and ILoveMakonnen Give Post Malone’s New Album the Car Test – Watch

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and ILoveMakonnen were spotted together giving Post Malone's new album the car test.

NBA YoungBoy and ILoveMakonnen Rock Out to Post Malone

Last week, NBA YoungBoy and ILoveMakonnen were hanging out and decided to play Post Malone's just-released album Austin. In a clip that Makonnen shared on his Instagram Story, the two rappers are rocking out to Posty's song "Chemical" while chilling in Makonnen's Lamborghini truck.

YB is clearly feeling the lyrics as he is singing along with his eyes closed with a cigarette in his hand. "Cause I can't let go, it's chemical/No I can't let go, it's chemical," Post croons on the chorus. Both YoungBoy and Makonnen appear to be enjoying the song. The caption reads: U Already!! Know. [NBA YoungBoy]." Post Malone is also tagged in the clip.

NBA YoungBoy and ILoveMakonnen Appeared Together in a New Music Video

NBA YoungBoy and iLoveMakonnen have collaborated on a new video for their song "Parasites." In the video, directed by Karltin Bankz, the rap duo are annoyed that their female party guests are refusing to leave their house. Their song follows their previously released single. "All My S**t Is Stupid."

In the meantime, you can watch both of their videos below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy and ILoveMakonnen Give Post Malone's New Album the Car Test Below