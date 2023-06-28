Someone Steals $6,000 Worth of Raising Cane’s Post Malone Collector’s Cups From Houston Restaurant

Hundreds of Post Malone's Raising Cane's collector's cups were recently stolen from a Texas restaurant location.

Post Malone's Raising Cane's Collector's Cups Stolen

Last week, Post Malone and Raising Cane's fast-food restaurant teamed up to launch exclusive 32 ounce collector's cups. Unfortunately, someone reportedly swiped a couple hundred of them during a theft at the Raising Cane's in The Galleria Mall in Houston, XXL has confirmed with the Houston Police Department.

According to an HPD police report, Raising Cane's reported 249 of the special edition cups were stolen on July 22. They listed the value of the merch at $6,150. Other items listed as being stolen include three Dawn soap dish containers and three griddle cleaning pads.

XXL has reached out to Raising Cane's for comment.

Post Malone's Relationship With Raising Cane's

Post Malone and Raising Cane's have a close relationship. Back in April, the "Sunflower" crooner custom designed a Raising Cane's location in Midvale, Utah. The store now features a pink building with art designs on it. Inside the location are several pieces of memorabilia from the rapper's collection.

"Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane's brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience," Post Malone said in a press release about the cup collab. "I can't wait for fans across the country to 'Post Up' their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection."

There are four different collector's cup designs. Each one has a QR code that customers can scan for a chance to win Post Malone-signed merch, show tickets, trips and more.

