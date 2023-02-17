Cardi B and Offset Drop 34 McDonald’s Merch Items

Cardi B and Offset are officially the newest rap stars with a McDonald's meal and along with the collab with the Golden Arches, the hip-hop couple has released a line of merch.

On Friday (Feb. 17), Cardi B and Offset dropped an official merch collab with McDonald's, which features 34 items you can cop on their website. The items feature Cardi B and Offset-themed gear, including t-shirts, hoodies, shorts a hat and a beanie. Prices range from $38 for shirts and headgear to $68 for the hoodies. Fans have four days to cop before the exclusive sale ends. You can check out all the items in the gallery below.

Cardi B and Offset's collaboration with McDonald's was first revealed when someone leaked a promo for the meal online earlier this month. During Super Bowl LVII, the couple were featured in a McDonald's ad called "Knowing Their Order."

On Valentine's Day, McDonald's officially announced the Cardi B and Offset meal bundle with a new ad. The meal includes a cheeseburger, side of BBQ sauce, Quarter Pounder with cheese, large fries, two large drinks and an apple pie.

McDonald's continues to forge alliances in the hip-hop community. Back in 2020, they tapped Travis Scott for his own meal, which also came with a merch line. La Flame's meal created a craze, with restaurants quickly running out of the meal and people doing some wild things for Travis Scott/McDondald's-related items. The following year, Saweetie got her own Micky D's meal.

Peep Cardi B and Offset's new McDonald's merch line below.