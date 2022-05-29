Boosie BadAzz Promises Son Pocket Full of Money and P!@#y for Graduating From High School

Boosie BadAzz is so proud that his son, Torrence Hatch Jr., is graduating from high school, so he's promising him some interesting gifts.

On Saturday (May 28), Boosie BadAzz jumped on his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself and his son, Torrence (aka Tootie Raww), flipping off the camera. Torrence is rocking his cap and gown in the photo and holding a huge stack of cash.

Boosie wrote in the caption, “Y’all he did it. Graduation 22' y’all know I’m about to cut up. Pocket fulla money GED [and] pussy waiting on him.”

Boosie Badazz is always spoiling his sons, albeit through a controversial lens. For example, back in March, the rap vet hosted a pay-per-view event called Boosie Gone Bad, which featured strippers, among other things. The event was also documented on his IG Live. Videos from the IG Live session showed Boosie and his son Torrence looking at the genitals of multiple women with a magnifying glass.

As expected, fans were shocked by Boosie's actions and questioned his parenting skills.

And there was also that time Boosie bragged about getting his two sons—which he claimed were 12 and 13 years old at the time—oral sex from a “grown woman.”

Nevertheless, Torrence is all grown up now and is a high school graduate. Check out his graduation photos below.