Boosie BadAzz Examines Women’s Genitals With a Magnifying Glass on Instagram Live

Boosie BadAzz is trending on Twitter after an event the was doing took an unexpected turn on his Instagram Live.

Last night (March 16), Boosie BadAzz hosted a pay-per-view event called Boosie Gone Bad, which is described on his website as a "live, uncensored and uncut interactive experience." Despite it being an exclusive viewing to only those who pay, Boosie's Instagram account was documenting some of the happenings in real time, which is where he was seen examining women's genitals with a magnifying glass.

Screen-recorded videos of the Instagram Live session show Boosie and his reported 18-year-old son looking at the private parts of multiple women. "Look at the pussy, son," the rapper can be heard saying. "Look at that pearl. Her fucking turtlehead is sticking out.”

He then moved on to another woman: "Let me see your pussy. Let me see this muthafucka."

"Is it a girl?" a separate person with a microphone asked. "It's a woman," Boosie replied.

As would be expected, comments on Boosie's actions last night have been pouring in on Twitter.

"Why are y’all laughing and egging Boosie on?" one user asked. "His actions are absolutely NOT funny—never have been and never will be. They’re deplorable, degrading and disgusting. And I really want him off these social platforms and examined for his parenting. It’s not funny."

Another user commented, "Boosie always got something to say about how other people parent their kids but do the wildest shit to and with his kids."

Many people have brought up the time when Boosie bragged about getting his son oral sex from a "grown woman."

"Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son," he said at the time. "Yeah, when they was 12, 13 they got head. Yeah, that's how it's supposed to be. Hell yeah I got my fuckin’ son dick sucked. You fuckin’ right. Yes, a grown woman, grown, super grown, super grown checked his ass out."

You can see more reactions to Boosie's Instagram Live moment from last night below.